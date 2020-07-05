Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs will stage a sit-in against K-Electric (KE) for loadshedding of electricity as part of their demand to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to Karachiites.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi announced this here on Saturday. He alleged that the K-Electric had become a mafia for the citizen. Saeed Afridi said that the power company had made lives of the people difficult by its policy of unannounced loadshedding.

He demanded of K-Electric to stop brutality and mentally torturing the people. He also said that all PTI elected members were active for the rights of the common man.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs have announced to stage protest on Monday outside the K-Electric Office against prolonged unannounced load shedding and overbilling in Karachi.

Central Joint Secretary and Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Members of Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Ali Aziz , Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Bilal Ghaffar, Riaz Haider, Fahim Khan, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Rabistan Khan, Sidra Imran including others released their joint statement that K Electric has not fulfilled its promises, “The people of Karachi have elected us and We cannot leave the citizens in trouble.”

PTI legislators added that K-Electric had increased the tariff and put the people in more trouble and now K-Electric had become a mafia for the people of Karachi. It has become difficult to quarantine COVID-19 patients at home in hot weather due to load shedding, they said.

In case of non-stop loadshedding and over billing by K Electric, PTI would approach the Supreme Court and save the people from the torment of forced load shedding, they said. Moreover PTI legislators urged K Electric to stop oppressing citizens.

They stated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf - PTI stood with the citizens of Karachi and would continue to raise voice against injustices with karachiites.