Share:

Ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf, has sacked Uzma Kardar from the party on basis of alleged audio call. Uzma Kardar's alleged audio call was leaked on 15th June.

Uzma Kardar was given show-cause notice from the committee comprising of PTI's top leadership. On failure to appear before the committee, it was decided by top committee of the ruling party to cancel the membership of Uzma Kardar and expel her from PTI.

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari also criticised Uzma Kardar for irresponsible behaviour towards her own party.

She was also given one-week for appeal after she failed to appear before the committee.