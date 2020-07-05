Share:

The Pakistan Officers, Sindh, on Sunday claimed to have captured three men for their affirmed inclusion within the kill of a businessperson amid a burglary offered in Karachi.

The suspects had shot dead the businessperson when he stood up to their endeavor to victimize him of his cash at a shop in Qasba Colony.

One of the suspects, Ashar was captured from Jamshed Town. Taking after data given him, the Officers captured the rest.

Arsalan, assumed name Kala, was taken beneath capture in Lines Region whereas Asghar was captured in Qasba Colony. They will be turned over to nearby police for advance examination into the matter.