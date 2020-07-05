Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force whose volunteers were spending their resources and time to serve the humanity during the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Tiger Force volunteers here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council as chief guest, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking exemplary steps to fight the deadly virus. Due to the government’s timely initiatives and planning, the public healthcare system had been strengthened as was evident from significant reduction in deaths due to COVID-19 and better recovery rate in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, he added.