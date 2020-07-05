Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has underlined the need for judicial reforms in the country to provide speedy justice to masses.

According to media reports he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the authorities concerned to give suggestions in this regard so that speedy justice system could be made possible.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan is the only leader who can introduce reforms in the country and added that the government under his leadership would continue its efforts for bringing reforms and transparency in the national institutions.

He said that favouritism and nepotism promoted in the tenure of the PPP and PML-N governments are the reasons for destruction of institutions.

The Minister said the PPP and PML-N leaders recruited people of their choice in different institutions that damaged the institutions.