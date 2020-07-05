Share:

KARACHI - Passenger coaches, buses and vans resumed operations across Sindh after four months on Saturday with the approval of the provincial government.

Passenger vans are allowed to travel to Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin, among other places. Transporters at the Badin bus stop took all the necessary precautions against the coronavirus. Passengers were sprayed with disinfectant and given masks. No more than nine passengers were allowed in an 18-seater van.

“This has made things really convenient for us,” said a passenger. “We previously had to pay extra to travel home in private vehicles.”

The fares, on the other hand, have been increased by 50% to 60%. The fare from Hyderabad to Mirpurkhas is Rs250 now. It used to cost Rs130. Passengers travelling to Umerkot from Hyderabad had to pay Rs500 as opposed to Rs300 before.

“We are happy and relieved that the government has resumed the transport services,we didn’t have a job for the last four months,” drivers added.