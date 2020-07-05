Share:

The Sindh Task Force on COVID-19 announced Saturday the provincial government would impose targeted lockdowns in coronavirus hotspots, enhance testing and improve health facilities at isolation centres by making available more high dependency unit (HDU) beds at isolation centres in the province.

Presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Task Force on COVID-19 heard experts and officials and discussed various ways to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The meeting decided to promote the use of masks through advocacy, ensure free availability of masks, use a “carrot and stick” policy in this regard, and put in place targeted lockdowns in areas where the transmission of the virus was very high.