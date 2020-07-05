Share:

KANDHKOT - An event was held here at the premises of DHQ Hospital on Saturday in the honour of doctors and the paramedics, who are on the forefront in battle against the novel coronavirus. According to details, a programme was organised under the auspices of the district administration to pay homage to the doctors and the paramedical staff who are risking their lives for saving the lives of others. The participants were holding white flags in their hands to express solidarity with the healthcare providers. On the occasion, police jawans presented a guard of honour to the frontline fighters for their untiring efforts to control spread of the pandemic. Talking to the participants, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore Munnawar Ali Mithyani said that the doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff rightly deserved praise for sacrificing their own lives for the sake of humanity.

“They are the real heroes of our country,” he said, and added the whole nation saluted them for their role in fight against Covid-19.

He further said, “While on one hand, we have isolated ourselves to protect ourselves from the COVID-19, on the other hand these undaunted soldiers of this soil are out there to confront this fatal virus that has engulfed all the countries.”

“This tribute is not limited to the health workers of our beloved country only, but all health workers who are fighting against the coronavirus on the forefront,” the DC said.

He said that the district government was striving to ensure implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by the Sindh government.

He urged people to strictly follow the SOPs, avoid public gatherings, handshakes and hugging each other besides wearing masks and gloves.

Finally prayers were offered for the salvation of souls of the health workers who had lost their lives while battling against the virus.

District Information Officer Lala Irfan Ali Pathan, Assistant Commissioner Kandhkot Monis Ahmed Rahojo and others were also present at the programme.