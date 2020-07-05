Share:

LAHORE - Wife of Governor Punjab and Vice-Chairperson Sarwar Foundation (SF), Perveen Sarwar has said that we have installed 16 new water filtration plants during COVID-19 crisis to provide relief to people.

We stand by people in time of pandemic, flood, earthquake or any other natural calamity because our belief is serving humanity.

Talking to media persons on Saturday in her office, Governor’s wife and Vice-Chair Sarwar Foundation, Mrs Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation has always been on the frontline in serving the people of Pakistan during a crisis. Sarwar Foundation brought relief to the flood affectees by providing them with food, medicines and newly-built houses. After the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, Sarwar Foundation started a ration distribution campaign to provide relief to the most vulnerable section of society mainly including daily wagers, who lost their means of livelihoods because of corona lockdown.

Mrs Sarwar shared that we have not only provided ration to people in Punjab, but also to those living along Line of Control (LoC), who were victims of unprovoked Indian firing. So far, we have provided ration to over 65,000 distressed families. Despite coronavirus pandemic, we are moving forward on our mission to provide clean drinking water to people across the country.

With the collaboration of Al-Khair Foundation and Islamic Aid, we have installed 16 more water filtration plants in various backward areas like Jabboana, Ahmadpur Sial and Khanewal district of Mia Channu where people were suffering from chronic water-borne diseases like Hepatitis due to contaminated water.

Mrs Perveen Sarwar added that amidst this pandemic, people are in need of safe drinking water more than ever because it is the essence of a healthy life and it prevents them from falling prey to diseases like cholera, dysentery, Hepatitis and kidney disorders.

We are also installing water filtration plants in remote areas of Balochistan. Two million people across Pakistan are benefiting from our water filtration plants on a daily basis. She proposed that Pakistan needs “National Water Charter” on lines of “Charter of Democracy”.

Access to clean drinking water is a major issue that needs to be addressed and resolved on priority basis before climate change makes it worse. With the support of our generous donors and dedicated volunteers, Sarwar Foundation will continue its mission of serving humanity without any discrimination, she added.