LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed thorough inspection of all blood banks in the province and ordered revival of the Blood Transfusion Authority of Punjab at a meeting of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SHME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Athar, Additional Secretary (Technical) SHME Dr Salman Shahid and other officials of the Department.

The Minister reviewed the performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority and said that in order to monitor all blood banks in the province, Focal Persons and District Blood Inspectors will be appointed at district level.

She said around 70 per cent blood donations are collected in Punjab.

The Minister said, “ the performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority is being regularly monitored.

For district positions, people with experience of blood transfusion will be preferred.

In order to redress public grievances, the rules of the BTA will be fully implemented. In order to curb malpractices in blood transfusion, fresh legislation may be introduced and registration process of new blood banks will be made more stringent and action will be initiated against those involved in illegal practices.”

Later, the Minister directed Secretary SHME to prepare fresh suggestions to revive the BTA in Punjab.