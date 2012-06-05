

KARACHI – The government will present the next budget on June 11 (Monday) at the culmination of a special session of the Sindh Assembly starting on June 7 to do certain necessary legislation.

Earlier, unveiling of the budget was scheduled for June 8.

Sindh Assembly Secretary Hadi Bux Buriro said the budget for the next fiscal year, 2012-13, would be presented on June 11 by Finance Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Senior officers are not sure about the exact figure of total budgetary outlay as well as development outlay as preparations for the next budget are still on.

A source in the Planning & Development Department said the total development outlay would likely to cross the mark of Rs230 billion that included provincial development outlay, districts’ development budget and uplift schemes to be funded with the federal and foreign donors’ funds.

Officials said that the provincial ADP would be around Rs160 billion. The provincial government meanwhile set Rs20 billion for development schemes in the districts.

With an allocation of Rs14 billion, federally-funded schemes in Sindh would also be component of the provincial development outlay for the next financial year.

Besides, development schemes of Rs54 billion would be directly funded and executed by the federal government through its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

From the allocation of Rs10 billion for the current fiscal year, 2011-12, the federal government has released only Rs6 billion for development schemes in Sindh that are being executed by the provincial government under the federal PSDP.

Sources added that no new foreign donors-funded project was part of next budget, but foreign funded ongoing schemes of Rs37 billion would likely to be shown as component of the development outlay of the next ADP.

Meanwhile, Sindh Youth Affairs Minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has said that the youth ministry has started youth to youth programme at a cost of Rs 20 million for the personality development of our youth. He said that the programme would help the society to remove rural and urban differences between Pakistani youth.

He was speaking at an inaugural ceremony of “youth to youth programme”, held at a local hotel here on Monday, jointly organised by the department of youth affairs, The Capacity Builders and British Council.

Subzwari said that the today’s youth is facing enormous problems such as lack of platform and decision power; the youth affairs department of Sindh has recognized these problems and we have given the solution by introducing the youth to youth programme so that the youth of town and country can be united and their problems can be solved collectively.

The objective of this programme is to enhance the youth’s character, recognize their talent and to give leadership qualities to them, he said. On this occasion many important personalities were present such as Sindh Secretary for Youth Affairs Sindh Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Director Youth Affairs Sindh Khurshid Ali Sheikh also spoke, while Director British Council Mashood Rizvi, Director TCB Manzoor Rondhani and other officials were also present.