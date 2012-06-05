LAHORE – Two people were killed in as many road mishaps, which took place in different parts of the City, police said on Monday. Resident of Al-Hamad Colony, Imtiaz Ahmed, was on his way to a nearby market when a rashly-driven vehicle hit him from the rear side. The father of four sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The driver along with the vehicle fled away. The Wahdat Colony police are investigating. In another incident, a 55-year-old man who was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries late on Sunday, died there in early Monday, police said. Fayyaz Ahmed was crossing the road in Mughalpura police area when a vehicle ran over him. The driver along with the driven managed to escape from the crime scene. Further investigations are underway. 3 dead bodies recovered: Police said on Monday that three men, yet to be identified so far, were recovered dead from different parts of the City. The police have removed the bodies to the morgue. Police investigators said that the deceased men were apparently drug addicts and baggers. Further investigations are underw3ay.