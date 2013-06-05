HOLLYWOOD: Leonardo DiCaprio is rumoured to be in talks for The Secret Service.

The Great Gatsby star is in line to join Colin Firth in the adaptation of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon’s comic book series, according to The Sun.

DiCaprio would play the chief villain opposite Firth’s secret agent.

Frequent Millar collaborator Matthew Vaughn will direct the movie. He worked on the adaptation of Millar and John Romita Jr’s Kick-Ass and is serving as producer on its sequel. DiCaprio can currently be seen in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby adaptation. He will next star in The Wolf of Wall Street. 20th Century Fox’s The Secret Service is scheduled for release in the US on November 14, 2014. A UK date is yet to be announced.–GN