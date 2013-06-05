

KARACHI (PR): Emirates has announced a three-day sale on its’ Business Class fares worldwide from June 4 to 6 with tickets starting from Rs 252,930 from Karachi to London. Passengers travelling from northern part of the country to London can also avail the special fare starting from Rs 287,680 from Islamabad, Rs 289,800 from Lahore and Rs 265,330 from Peshawar.

Travel is for the period 12th July and 4th August and passengers will be able to choose from 134 destinations across Emirates’ global network which spans six continents. When it comes to Business Class, Emirates goes to great lengths to ensure comfort, efficiency and attention to detail for our passengers.

A highlight is its renowned ice inflight entertainment system which offers passengers up to 1400 channels of the latest multi-lingual entertainment and has been voted the world’s best at the World Airline Awards for eight consecutive years.

Emirates’ in-flight dining options frequently exceed our passengers’ expectations with offering a choice of regionally inspired menus created by our award-winning chefs accompanied by some of the world’s finest beverages.