MUMBAI:-A court granted bail Tuesday to the son-in-law of India's cricket chief and a Bollywood actor who were arrested last month over an illegal betting scandal. Gurunath Meiyappan and Vindu Dara Singh Randhawa had both been remanded in custody until June 14, but a court in Mumbai granted their appeal for bail on condition that they report to police every other day. "They were held under India's Gambling Act which is a bailable offence," their lawyer Tarun Sharma told reporters, adding that the pair had been banned from leaving India. –AFP