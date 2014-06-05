SAHIWAL/GUJRANWALA

A suspected robber was killed and his accomplice injured in their armed clash with the villagers after they looted two bikers.

One Muhammad Aslam was on his way to home along with Muhammad Yousaf by their motorcycle from Adda Shabeel. Near Chak 128/9-L, two armed stopped them at gunpoint and snatched cash, mobile phone and fled. On their hue and cry, the villagers chased them. During this chase exchange of fire took place. Resultantly both the persons were injured. They were rushed to the hospital but Waqas died on the way to hospital.

GIRL MURDERED: A youth gunned down his sister in Chak 58/G-D in the area of Bahadar Shah police. After exchange of hot words, Jamshaid got infuriated and opened fire at Yasmin who sustained injuries and died on the spot.

In Gujranwala, one person was killed and nine others were injured in various road accidents on Wednesday. Abu Bakar, a resident of Qasoor, was crossing the GT Road near Shaheen Abbad when a speedy car crushed him to death. In other incidents, Inamullah, Tanvir, Abdul Aziz, Maqsood, Ramazan, Shakeel, Rukhsana, Sabah and Madiha sustained injuries.