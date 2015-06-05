LAHORE - Desilting of some 600 tertiary drains of the city is being done by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) as a preparation for upcoming monsoon season with an aim to minimise the possibility of choking issues after heavy spells of rain across the city during the season.

500 workers along with necessary equipment, machinery and health & safety gadgets have been deployed across the city with scheduled de-silting tasks. Walled city, Gawal mandi, Anarkali, Mozang, Sanda, Baghban Pura, Saman abad and less developed areas are being focused where litter and silt is commonly found in the roadside drains. Desilting operation also includes gully grating of major roads so that choking could be reduced during upcoming rainstorms.

Desilting of these small drains will last for the whole monsoon season which will end on September this year. “There is a network of primary, secondary and tertiary open drains in the city mainly managed by Wasa. Desilting of tertiary drains by LWMC is aimed at extending supportive hand to the concerned department by removing waste which is under our domain” said Jameel Khawar, LWMC’s spokesperson.

“The purpose is to ensure clean environment for citizens” he further maintained.

Operational and monitoring mechanism has been devised for the effective implementation of the plan. De-silting work is being monitored by area Managers, Assistant Managers & Zonal Officers on daily basis. De-silted work is also being recorded and maintained in pictorial form on daily basis and has being made available on company’s portal.