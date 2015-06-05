Sam reschedules gigs after operation

London: Sam Smith says he can now speak again and is ready to go back on tour after his vocal cord operation.

The singer posted on Instagram: ‘i can speak again!’ with a picture of Ariel from The Little Mermaid. He also shared a photo of the doctor who helped him to reclaim his voice and publicly thanked him.

Four performances that he had to postpone in April after having problems with his voice have now been announced in Australia. The tour will begin again at Perth Arena on 28 November before visiting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in early December.–BBC

‘Australia, I am so so happy to finally have some good news for you.. I can now announce that my cancelled IN THE LONELY HOUR tour dates have been rescheduled!!’ Smith said in a statement. Back in April, the 23-year-old was forced to pull out of his Australian tour due to bleeding on his vocal cords.

He was halfway through an eight-date tour. ‘I'm unbelievably excited to get back onstage and perform for you all again, and I promise it will be so much better than it would have been before when my voice was damaged.

‘The past few months have been incredibly difficult, but the support, love and patience my fans have shown me is absolutely unreal. I am so grateful to every one of you. I can't wait to see you all.’ Radio 1's Big Weekend schedule also had to be reshuffled due to the emergency operation.

At last month's Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Smith accepted three awards in a ‘speech’ using cue cards so he could rest his voice. In a recent Instagram posting, the singer added that he was ‘completely overwhelmed’. He said: ‘Thank you so much Doctor Zeitels for everything. ‘You have truly saved me this past few months. Such an amazing man. You truly truly truly don't know what you got until you lose it.

A$AP scores 2nd No 1 on Billboard chart

LOS ANGELES: Rapper A$AP Rocky landed his second No 1 album on the US weekly Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, holding off fellow rapper Boosie BadAzz from the top spot.

‘At.Long.Last.A$AP,’ Harlem native A$AP Rocky's second studio record, sold 117,000 albums, 127,000 songs and was streamed 25.6 million times, totaling 146,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. The album follows the rapper's 2013 release ‘Long.Live.A$AP,’ which also reached No. 1 in its first week. Taylor Swift's ‘1989,’ out since October, two weeks after the pop singer won eight awards.–Reuters

at the Billboard Music Awards. –

The album sold 70,000 units in the week ending May 31. Boosie BadAzz, the rapper formerly known as Lil' Boosie, claimed the third slot with his new album, ‘Touch Down 2 Cause Hell,’ which sold 64,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album). The other new entry to crack the top ten of this week's Billboard 200 is ‘Empire‘ from Australian Christian music band Hillsong United, debuting at No 5. On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Taylor Swift's recent single with rapper Kendrick Lamar, ‘Bad Blood,’ remained at No. 1 with 241,000 downloads.

Godzilla actor Hiroshi Koizumi dies

Tokyo: Hiroshi Koizumi, a Japanese actor who appeared in several early Godzilla films, has died at the age of 88.

According to reports, he died in Tokyo on 31 May from pneumonia. Koizumi played the human lead in 1955's Godzilla Raids Again, the sequel to Toho Studio's first Godzilla film, which was released the previous year.

He went on to appear in a string of monster films, including Mothra, Godzilla vs The Thing and Ghidorah the Three-Headed Monster. Koizumi's other Godzilla films included Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla (1974), The Return of Godzilla (1984) and Godzilla: Tokyo SOS (2003).–BBC

His other credits included 47 Samurai in 1962, which also starred Toshiro Mifune, and 1963 war film Attack Squadron. Fictional city-wrecking monster Godzilla has been granted special residency in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward, as a newly-installed model of the lizard's huge head proves a pull to visitors. Marking ‘the emergence of the 12-metre (40-feet) high Godzilla head on a terrace on the eighth floor of Shinjuku Toho Building... we issued a special certificate of residence to Godzilla,’ a Shinjuku official told AFP Wednesday.

The 30-floor commercial complex has a hotel, cinemas, shops and restaurants, and the newly-installed beast's head is visible to passers-by on the street below. Afficionados can book a night in hotel rooms with view of the monster as it looms outside their window. ‘Shinjuku ward also appointed Godzilla as a special envoy for tourism,’ the official said.

Anyone who goes to a ward office can get a copy of the residence certificate, which is normally used in applications for passports or to register a child at a local nursery school. The 1954 movie ‘Gojira’ - a Japanese portmanteau of ‘gorilla’ and ‘kujira’ (whale) - was a mega hit, drawing 9.6 million viewers in the days before television sets were commonplace in Japanese households.

It has since been through numerous incarnations, including several done in Hollywood. Film studio Toho, which owns the rights to Godzilla, is planning a new movie for release in 2016. That follows a $160 million box office success in 2014 for Warner Bros.

I rise above negative: Taylor Schilling

New York: Taylor Schilling doesn’t consider whether she’ll get good reviews when she’s working. The 30-year-old actress has drawn praise for her portrayal of Piper Chapman in Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, which is returning with its third season on June 12. Although she likes having nice things said about her, Taylor is aware that could change instantly so doesn’t put much stock in reviews. “I think that this is part of cutting your teeth as an artist and I think that anybody who's putting themselves out in the world will always get mixed opinions about anything,” she told.–BEL

Cover Media exclusively when quizzed on negative reactions.

“So for me the most important thing is to keep coming back to why I do what I do, which is that it fulfils me and I feel that this is the way I can be of service in the world. It's not about what other people think of me. So as long as I'm focused. Well of course it is painful but my intention of doing this job is not to get good reviews.” This could be one of the reasons why Taylor doesn’t use social media very much. She’s aware her refusal to engage with those kind of sites makes her something of a “black sheep”, but isn’t overly bothered as she has no interest in constantly being engaged with the internet.

Alongside this, the star values her privacy immensely. That’s obvious by the way she guards her private life, which is something she’s very proud of. Taylor believes her work should speak for itself and is also inspired by other female stars who haven’t felt the need to be an open book.

“I think that my work and my personal life are two different things. I know it can be confusing to have a job that is sort of public and then not making your personal life public. But I do think there is a differentiation and I've just been trying to follow in the footsteps of actors that I greatly admire, like Jessica Lange, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep of course, Cate Blanchett,” she explained. “I'm a big fan of people like Jessica Chastain and Diane Keaton. You know, just women who are about their work and their work speaks for itself.”