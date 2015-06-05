New York: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to resolve Palestine issue through creation of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine.

Speaking at a Conference on Protecting Rights of Palestine Refugees in New York, Pakistan Ambassador, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said humanitarian assistance is necessary, but not sufficient to address the tragedy of the Palestinian people.

She also urged the Security Council, to live up to its responsibility and summon political courage to adopt a resolution with timelines for ending occupation.