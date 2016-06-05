LAHORE - Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid yesterday said the protest politics of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was encouraging terrorism at a stage when operation Zarb-e-Azb had left militants in a very little number.

“What Imran Khan is doing dismaying investors in the country and encouraging the terrorists whose number is getting quite thin following the successful military operation against them,” the minister said, while interacting with media persons and addressing a seminar on ‘Journalism for Peace’ at the Lahore Press Club.

The federal minister asked Irman Khan to exercise patience for six months only when the year 2017 would begin to set in motion political campaigning for the general elections 2018 in which the people would give their verdict. “But it appears PTI does not want power through public mandate,” he added. Pervaiz Rashid said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif promoted politics of reconciliation and cohesion ending belligerency in this field, which caused stability and economic uplift in the country. “And now in order to fashion moderation and end extremism in the society, we need to start an ideological Zarb-e-Azb,” he added.

The minister lamented the war in Afghanistan after Russian invasion fanned sectarianism in Pakistan which in turn begot extremism and terrorism. He said, “If we have to move ahead, eliminating sectarianism and ethnicity is a must.” In this context, he lauded operation Zarb-e-Azb which he said, had worked excellently to end terrorists and their hideouts.

On the terms of reference for judicial probe into the Panama leaks and other corruption cases, the federal minister said the opposition was adamant to get its ToRs accepted by the government. He questioned if this was the case on part of the opposition, why the parliamentary committee was set up.

On the Pathankot investigation report which exonerated Pakistan of any role in the Indian airbase attack in January last, Pervaiz Rashid said it was a victory of the prime minister’s approach as he had offered joint probe.

To a question, the minister replied it was Indian PM Narindra Modi who telephoned his Pakistani counterpart in London to inquire after him and wish for his early recovery.

‘OLD NOTIONS TO BE REPLACED THROUGH EDUCATION’

Pervaiz Rashid said that old notions would be replaced with new ones by promoting tolerance and love through education.

The children needed to be imparted education which was free from intolerance, narrow-mindedness and extremism in order to defeat terrorism, he added.

The minister was addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day training workshop "Counter Terrorism: Strategic Communication and Media Engagement" under the auspices of Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) during the 104th National Management Course (NMC) here at the National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

He said it was necessary to teach that "we can be good Pakistanis despite having different religious beliefs, language, race and creed."

He said a person could be a good Pakistani with different identity and religion and the worship places could not be destroyed for being of different belief.

Pervaiz Rashid said the worship-places of others could not be demolished on the basis of beliefs. The state did not discriminate among its citizens on the basis of dogmas and religious beliefs.

"It is necessary to adopt same narrative on peace for others as we choose for ourselves rather than having different standards," he said. "We, as a nation, must put as much effort for durable peace for others as we do for ourselves." He said our social behaviours and cultural values did not have an iota of terrorism. "Terrorism flourished because we turned a deaf ear to it."

About the importance of communication, the minister said democracies promoted communication and used it for better purposes while the dictatorships and autocracies were wary of it. The art of communication should be used for spreading truth.

"It is not only drones that violate our sovereignty but nefarious acts of foreign terrorists are also a crime," he said. The country had suffered due to the bad policies of the past regimes but "we must get rid of the same," he added.

The minister said people learnt from failures and catastrophes. "We, as a nation, have learnt a lot from our past failures and tragedies while we are endeavoring that our next generations do not have to face such failures."

Pervaiz Rashid also gave away certificates to the participants of the training workshop. Dean, NSPP Naeem Aslam and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PPC Bushra Taskeen were also present.