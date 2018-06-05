Share:

SAMBRIAL:- A passenger coming from Saudi Arabia to here had a cardiac arrest and passed away while travelling in the flight of a private airline. Yaqoob, a resident of Kamoke, was travelling to Sialkot International Airport from Saudi Arabia along with his two daughters. He caught cardiac arrest and passed away. His dead was shifted to Kamoke by the airlines staff. Special Price Magistrate, Nadeem Ahmed Chatta took action and imposed heavy fines on vegetable and fruit venders and other merchants.–Staff Reporter

Some shopkeepers locked their shops and flew away to evade from fine during operation. STAFF REPORTER