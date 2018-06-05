Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that his party’s manifesto for general election will assign key priorities to environmental issues as ensuring lasting protection of the planet was a collective responsibility of entire world.

In his message on the eve of World Environment Day being observed on Tuesday under the aegis of United Nations, the PPP chairman said that safeguarding our natural resources for sustainable utilisation for our future generations was of paramount importance to us.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP would take practical steps to protect environment while carrying out economic and industrial projects as we need balanced development.

He said that wildlife and forests were nature’s beautiful gifts to Pakistan adding that besides initiating afforestation ventures, stern steps are needed to check deforestation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that Sindh under PPP government successfully broken its earlier Guinness World Record of planting the maximum number of trees in 24 hours by planting 1,129,294 mangroves on an island near Keti Bunder in Thatta just two months back, where himself had planted mangrove sapling.