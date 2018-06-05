Share:

KARACHI - The process for receiving nomination papers started on Monday as political, religious and independent parties’ candidates reached city court to get nomination papers.

According to details, Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Wada, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman were the prominent figures who received nomination forms on the first day.

Sharing the details with the media men, Provincial election commission Sindh Muhammad Yousuf Khattak informed the process of receiving nomination papers has been initiated from Monday and the candidates seeking to contest from national assembly constituency can receive the nomination from Additional District and Session Judge City courts while candidates for Provincial Assembly seats can receive nomination form from Senior Civil Judges.

He said that about five nomination forms could be obtained over one Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with each form costing Rs 100. He said at the time of submission the National Assembly candidates have to submit the fees of Rs30000 and Provincial Assembly candidate have to submit fees of Rs20000 along with the mandatory documents. He further said that fees for the reserved women and minority seats would be refundable.

On the day, Mohammad Arshad an independent candidate was the first to receive the nomination paper for National Assembly constituency NA-246. Later PPP Chairman‘s Advocate received the nomination paper for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-246. PTI leaders Faisal Wada received the nomination paper for NA249, JI‘s Haroon Sarfaraz received nomination paper for NA241, JI‘s Muhammad Khan Awan for PS-96, PML-Nawaz Candidate Khawaja Tariq received nomination form for NA-245, PML-N Tariq Mehmood for PS-105, PTI‘s candidate Abdul Razaq received nomination papers for PS-106, ANP Noor Achakzai for PS-126, PPP Sardar Nadir Gabol for PS 108 while JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem received papers for NA-247. Furthermore about various parties including Tehreek-e-Labaiq, MQM-Pakistan and others received about 13 nomination forms for NA-244. As per the approved format in Election Act 2017, ECP will continue to receive the nomination papers from June 4 till June 8.