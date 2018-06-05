Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman reviewed security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali.

He was presiding over a meeting on law and order situation on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowja, Principal Secretary to CM AIjz Ali Khan, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Adl IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher and DIG South Azad Khan.

Briefing the chief minister, Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja said that a detailed security plan for Youm-e-Ali procession had been worked out. He added that 4,244 policemen would be deployed in the South Zone which includes 191 pilot escort, 3,069 along the route, 185 on the security of the processions to be taken out from Lines Area imambargahs, 317 on dispersal route of mourners, 250 at entry points, 64 at hospitals and 168 would be for post incident plan.

The IG said that in the South Zone six imambargahs have been declared as most sensitive. They are three in Clifton, two in City area and one at Lyari while the number of sensitive imambargahs is 40. The processions start from 18 to 21 Ramazan, the IGP said and added 53 majalis have been declared as sensitive, therefore security plan has been made accordingly.

Additional IG Karachi, Mushtaq Maher said that coordination meeting with Ulemas, dignitaries, organisers have already been held. Peace committees at district and sub-divisional level have been reorganized by SSPs and SPs. Volunteers teams, Scouts, male and female have bene build up for police assistance. The chief minister directed the police department to remove all kind of wall chalking, banners, sign boards and other hate material. At this the Adl IG Police said that work has been started and it would be completed by this evening.

DIG South Azad Khan said that obstruction/patharas from the route of procession have been removed. Surveillance of terrorists released on bail and those put on 4rth Schedule of ATA has been started. The chief minister said that there should be zero tolerance on misuse of loudspeaker, wall chalking and hate material. He also directed the police department to further develop close coordination with Rangers, intelligence agencies, including special branch for foolproof security arrangements. The chief minister was told that there was close coordination with district administration and local bodies for cleanliness of periphery and routes of the majalis and processions. It was decided that the code of conduct issued by Home Department would be strictly implemented.

Giving details of the procession, the IG Police said that it would start from Nishtar park and it route would be Purani Nomaish, Saddar- Empress Market, regal Chowk, M.A Jinnah Road to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. The participants would be around 15,000.

Mr AD Khowaja said that route of the procession has been divided into six sectors and 15 sub-sectors. Each sector would be commanded by SP and DSP respectively.

Under the plan some 40 ambulances would be deployed at the designated points. The police deployment has also been planned under which entire route would be sealed by closing the side lanes. 927 spots have identified which include 308 buildings, 157 roof tops of the buildings and 462 building gates would be guarded with by commandoes.

The entire route would be scanned by bomb disposal Squad ad sniffer dogs. A designated police party would carry out physical search of the entire routes. Surveillance cameras would be installed on the entire route.

The IG said that all the vehicles joining procession would be issued stickers by traffic police.