HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM:- Police registered a motorbike theft case on court orders after two months here. Ashraf, resident of Mohallah Qalandar Pak, told The Nation that his motorbike was stolen about a month ago. He said that he had filed a complaint in a local court for registration of a case at police station.– Staff reporter

–“Now after two months, the police have registered a case and started investigation on the orders of Depalpur Additional District and Sessions judge Saleem Iqbal,” he added.