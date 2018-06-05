Share:

Sindh governor launches EFL’s campaign

KARACHI (PR): Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair has said that every Pakistani child has a right to healthy nutrition, and public and private sectors need to play their roles in countering the challenge of malnutrition amongst children.

He stated this while speaking at the launch of a sustainability campaign “Strong Banega Pakistan” on World Milk Day by Engro Foods Limited (EFL) at Governor House. The children of SOS Village were invited at the launch of strong Banega Pakistan Campaign to take a pledge to drink 2 glasses of safe and healthy milk each day. Governor Sindh also donated milk for the children of SOS Village, on the occasion.

Ali Ahmed Khan, MD of Engro Foods, said, “Our campaign is an effort to build awareness about the gravity of malnutrition and being the market leader in Pakistan’s dairy industry, Engro Foods has assumed the responsibility to build this awareness.”

Rs12 crore collected at SKMCH&RC event

ISLAMABAD (PR): The last Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) was held at a local hotel. The event, organised in honor of the hospital donors and well-wishers in recognition of their support and cooperation for the hospital, was attended by a large number people. Imran Khan, chairman Board of Governors Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT), was the chief guest at the event, who thanked the donors. In the end, in response to the Imran Khan’s appeal for Zakat, people at the occasion donated generously to SKMCH&RC and a record Rs 12 crore (120m) were collected.

Oppo F7 Youth launched

LAHORE (PR): OPPO, the smartphone brand enjoyed by young people around the world, has launched F7 Youth. Lavishly crafted for young users to enjoy the beauty of technology, the smartphone features highly rated AI Beauty 2.0 Technology as well as a Super Full Screen. F7 Youth is available in two colors: sunrise red and diamond black and will be available across country through offline stores, priced at Rs. 31,999.

George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to introduce the OPPO F7 Youth with a groundbreaking AI Beauty 2.0 Technology and super lavish full screen. With meticulous team work and industrious intelligence involved, OPPO strives for excellence and always satisfies technological necessities of its users.”

Khushhali Bank, AKRSP sign agreement

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entered into an agreement with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) for value chain partnership in Gilgit-Baltistan region. Under this agreement, AKRSP will support KMBL in developing customised financials services as per the needs of the region’s people. The aim is to increase financial inclusion in the area and give the locals an opportunity to reach their optimal economic potential.

The signing ceremony between the two entities was graced by Ghalib Nishtar, president KMBL, and Muzzaffar Uddin, GM AKRSP, including senior management. They both also agreed upon carrying out awareness campaigns to increase understanding about the benefits of formal financial services – on an individual and community level.

Shell-LRBT collaboration

ISLAMABAD (PR): Shell Pakistan in partnership with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) has been working for over fifteen years to ensure healthy eyesight of drivers by offering eye testing for truck drivers as part of its road safety outreach programme. The eye health of drivers is pivotal to the safe transportation of volatile fuels, and anything less than an eyesight can be disastrous to business and the environment.

Regular eye testing camps are set up at retail stations and truck sites where drivers, their families and customers can have their eyes checked. The camps are set up for a specific number of days each year, with a specialist equipped for vision testing, medicine recommendations for eye irritation, cataract detection and glasses. If a driver needs further treatment, the patient is referred to the closest LRBT hospital and receives fast track free treatment. LRBT has set camps in collaboration with Shell in 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now in 2018.

UIC promotion

LAHORE (PR): United Insurance Company of Pakistan has promoted joint director Khurram Mansoor Malik to executive director due to his outstanding performance in 2017. He joined the UIC as GM in 2010 and is the youngest in the company to get promoted.