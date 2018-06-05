Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police Monday claimed to have arrested a commander of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Bunair in a raid conducted in City Railway Colony.

CTD team headed by SSP Investigation CTD Junaid Ahmed Shaikh raided City Railway Colony and managed to capture TTP commander Rehmat Ali while recovered weapons from his possession. SSP Shaikh said that the accused militant confessed to have blown up the police check post in Kanker Gali in 2009 and also attacked at the FC camp in district Bunair and managed to capture the police post for a month while leave the police post when Pakistan army started the operation in the area.

He also confessed to have abducted and slaughter a police informer in the area. He left Bunair as army operation started and settled in Karachi and residing in different areas of the city. Police said that the accused use to work for TTP and Lashker-e-Jahngvi in Karachi and also involved in terrorism financing.

On the other side, rangers claimed to have arrested four accused persons in raids conducted in Malir City and Zaman Town localities. The accused persons arrested were including Ali Hamza, Qazi Ubaid, Sulaman and Syed Noor. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from the possession of accused persons.

Separately, Karachi police claimed that around 15 suspects were apprehended during separate targeted raids in various parts of the city. As per details, Chakiwara police claimed that three gangsters of Lyari Gang War including Abdul Kareem, Shakeel Ahmed and Imran were arrested during a targeted raid.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Sharifabad police has arrested a suspects namely Imail and recovered weapon and motorbike from his possession. Aram Bagh Police claimed that during snap checking police squad has arrested two street criminals including Saud and Ghulam while weapons and booty also recovered from their possession.

Saeedabad police has arrested a suspect namely Shahzaib and recovered weapon and hashish from his possession. New Karachi Industrial Area police claimed that 4 drug peddlers were arrested in a raid. The suspects were identified as Nadeem Ali, Ali Raza, Shahid and Siraj while 1900 grams of hashish and weapon were also recovered from their possession.

PIB police also arrested 2 drug peddlers including Ahmed and Zafar while 1160 grams of Hashish and weapon were recovered from their possession. New Karachi police has arrested a suspect namely Shoaib and recovered 1010 grams of Hashish. Garden police claimed to have arrested three suspects including Neel aka Kick, Mateen and Nabeel were arrested while weapons were also recovered from their possession. Super Market police has arrested a suspect Altaf and recovered narcotics from his possession.