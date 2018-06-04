Share:

Islamabad-The staff at Chinese embassy here on Sunday night found a days-old dead body of a Chinese national from his room in the embassy premises, according to the police.

Counsellor Chinese Embassy here in Pakistan, Shen Zicheng shifted the dead body of Yan Peng to PIMS, and told the hospital staff that it was recovered from his room after a foul smell started coming out of it. “The room was unlocked and Yan Peng was lying dead,” he told the police later. He was of the view that the deceased apparently met natural death. The deceased was working in the Embassy as a construction engineer. The body is believed to be 12 days old and the cause of death could not be ascertained till filing of this report. The matter was immediately brought into the notice of deputy commissioner ICT, according to the officials. The Counsellor told the Secretariat police that the deceased used to stay inside the embassy premises. The dead body has been shifted to mortuary of the hospital for autopsy. However, being a foreign national, permission from the embassy is required for autopsy, according to the Secretariat police.