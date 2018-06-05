Share:

LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to submit priority lists of candidates for seats reserved for women and minorities in National and provincial legislatures to returning officers by Wednesday (tomorrow).

Interested candidates can submit nomination papers to returning officers by June 8. Political parties are advised to submit priority lists for 33 seats reserved for women for National Assembly in Punjab to the Provincial Election Commissioner. Similarly, lists for 66 seats reserved for women and eight for minorities in Punjab Assembly will also be submitted to PAC, RO for reserved seats in Punjab. Provincial Election Commissioners in other provinces will act as ROs for reserved seats.

Meanwhile, ROs for different constituencies in Lahore have started issuing nomination papers to interested candidates on general seats.

The process of filing nomination papers will complete on June 8. On the first day, no candidate from any leading party submitted nomination papers.