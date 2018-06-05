Share:

GUJRANWALA - Issuing of nomination papers for general elections 2018 was started on Monday as more than a half dozen candidates have received the papers from returning officer.

Majority of the candidates who received nomination papers on Monday are independents while Furqan Aziz Butt of Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Zain Bhatti of PML-Q and Naseem Sadiq of Aam Log Party also received the nomination papers. There are six national and 14 Punjab Assembly seats in Gujranwala district for which 20 returning officers have been appointed to issue and receive the nomination papers.

Man along with his wife received burn injuries as a result of a fire incident at Shaheen Abbad Gujranwala. It was reported that Faizur Rehman and Zubaida were present in the house when their room suddenly caught fire due to short-circuit. Resultantly, they received burn injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital from where they have been shifted to Lahore as there was no burn unit at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.

Police bust robber gang

CIA police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested three accused involved in dozens of robbery and theft incidents.

DSP Imran Abbas while talking to the media said that accused Ahmad, a resident of Sialvi Town, Gulshad of Tower road and Sohail Malik of Dogar Colony were busy in criminal activities for the last one year and also wanted by various police stations.

He said that in preliminary investigation, the accused persons had confessed to dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents in various parts of the city. He also said that police had recovered 8 cell phones, one tablet, illegal arm and cash from the accused.