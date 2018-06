Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on June 16 this year, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department. Chances of Shawal moon to be sighted on the evening of June 14 is not very high and therefore, there is a high chance that Ramazan will comprise 30 days and Eid will be celebrated on June 16. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 14, to confirm the Shawal moon sighting.–INP