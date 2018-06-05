Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Arrouti police arrested three band outfit members who allegedly threw letters in the houses of Khalid of Mehr Chanh locality and Yousaf of Chak 762 GB for exertion money.

In the letters, they had introduced themselves as Lashkar Jhangvi activists. A district police official told media on Sunday that both the complainants had informed police two days ago that the letters had been thrown in their houses by unidentified persons with threat of dire consequences if they fail to pay them Rs2.5 million and Rs500,000 respectively as extortion money. They had also received telephone calls from different mobile phone numbers in this regard.

DPO Mansoorul Haq had formed a team headed by Kamalia DSP Atif MeraJ which traced the accused persons through mobile data and arrested the three accused involved in extortion and giving threats. They have been identified as Ajmal Raza of Pindi Ghazi Abad locality, Muhammad Husnain of Mehr Chand Wali locality and Abdul Wahid of Chak 721-GB. The police official added that mobile phones and computers of the accused persons had also been taken into custody and further investigation was underway.