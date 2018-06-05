Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) nabbed eight more suspects from different cities during a crackdown on human traffickers the other day.

According to FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, the FIA teams conducted raids at Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad and Gujranwala and arrested eight accused including Faiz Ahmed, Waris, Nabeel, Arslan, Wazir Ali, Musayab Raza, Abaas and Rana Usman. He said that the accused had been involved in sending people to Greek and other European countries through illegal means.

TWO HELD IN FRAUD CASE

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested two suspects involved in a fraud case here the other day.

A citizen namely Erum submitted an application to the ACE authorities stating that stamp vendor Akram, with the connivance of Khalid Pervez, had prepared a bogus stamp paper to deprive her of a house worth Rs3 million. During investigation, the allegation levelled against the accused got proved and after approval from the authorities, ACE Hafizabad circle officer arrested the accused.