Islamabad-The Federal Investigation Agency has picked only 34 officials out of hundreds to be booked in connection with the illegal/irregular promotion, re-designation and change of cadre of the CDA employees between years 2007-12, suggests the documents available with The Nation.

The Supreme Court had taken suo-moto notice in 2014 of the illegal/irregular up-gradation, re-designation, and change of cadre of certain employees of the CDA between years 2007-12 during the tenure of Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Elahi as CDA chairmen. Around 1000 employees had benefited from what the authorities viewed as illegal act on part of the CDA high-ups. As per details, 9 officers were promoted in grade-18, 59 in grade 16 & 17, 31 in grade 14, 393 in grade-II, 156 in grade 9, 116 in grade 8 and 74 in grade 7. All these promotions were awarded in violation of the rules and regulations. Similar was the case in Production division, Sewerage division, Maintenance division, Operation division, Mechanical division, as well as Emergency and Disaster Management wing of CDA where a large number of officials were promoted to senior grades in violation of prevalent rules and regulations. On the other hand, out of turn promotions were given to the doctors of CDA.

The details of the case show that after that FIA and CDA started inquiries on the same issue and few days earlier, FIA booked 34 CDA officials. According to the sources in the CDA, during the tenure of Sohail Durrani, DG (Admin) CDA, a list of 191 officials was submitted in the Supreme Court. Later, the HR department of the Authority issued show cause notices to 60 officials but there is no mention of those officials in the FIA case.

They said, if the case is probed thoroughly, there would be around 1068 officers/officials who have benefited from CDA’s illegal act. They further said that the then Deputy Director HRD-III under the garb of implementation on CDA Labour Union’s Charter of Demand for up-gradation of only three posts in 2008 notified up-gradation of several other posts in 2010 but the CDA high ups provided details of the 34 cases to FIA for legal action against them. The FIA has also sought from CDA the record of all additional monetary benefits obtained by the 34 officials on the basis of said illegal up-gradation from the date of up-gradation, according to the sources.