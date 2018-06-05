Share:

MANAGUA - At least five more people have died in the flashpoint city of Masaya during a night of clashes between police and anti-government protestors, a human rights group said Monday. The preliminary toll included deaths between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Alvaro Leiva, head of the Nicaraguan Association for the Protection of Human Rights (ANPDH). The agency has identified just one of the victims so far, a 23-year-old teacher named Carlos Lopez, who was killed by a bullet in the thorax - indicating “he was executed, no doubt, by snipers,” Leiva said. “There is a profound violation of human rights,” in Masaya, said Leiva, of the city about 30 kilometers south of the capital.