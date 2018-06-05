Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Five suspects thrashed a farmer and fractured his arm over an argument at Nai Abadi, Rajuwal here the other day.

According to police, Mirza Arash Baig was watering his field. As the sun was at its peak, he went to a nearby retail shop of Azam Shah to drink water. In the meanwhile, Pervez alias Foji shouted, “Teach him a lesson for yesterday’s argument.” Responding to it, four suspects, lurking in field, including Yar Muhammad, Asad, Shahid and Rizwan alias Billa attacked Arash Baig with iron rods. They beat him and fractured his arm. Locals intervened and saved his life. He was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Local police registered a case and were conducting raids for arrest of the accused.