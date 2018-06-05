Share:

KASUR - A girl was killed while three men were injured in different road accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a girl died while her brother sustained critical injuries after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck in Pattoki Saddr police precincts. Areeqa Bibi was on the way to Hanjran Kalan along with her brother Mehmood Ahmed on a motorbike. Near Mauza Chak 2, the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck. Resultantly, Areeqa Bibi was killed on the spot while her brother Mehmood Ahmed was injured critically. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. The police were investigating.

In another incident, two brothers were injured in collision between a motorbike and tractor-trolley in jurisdiction of Saddr police. Athar and Tariq were on their way on a motorbike. As they reached Ganda Singh Road near Punjab College, the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley. As a result, they were injured critically and were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

THEFT

Unidentified thief stole a gas meter from a house in Kot Haleem Khan. B-Division police registered a case on a complaint submitted by house owner Gul Sher.

BOY SHOT DEAD OVER TRIFLE

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead over a trifle at Naul Hathar in jurisdiction of Khuddian police here the other day.

According to police, Rizwan, 13, son of Riaz, went to the shop of Ahmed where an argument occurred between him and the shopkeeper.

Ahmed shot Rizwan dead and fled from the scene. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.