LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday replaced Haris Sohail with injured Babar Azam in the squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Scotland to commence from June 12.

The remainder of the squad is similar to the one that whitewashed West Indies 3-0 earlier this year in Karachi. Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hussain Tallat, who made their debuts in that series, have been called up for their first overseas assignments with the senior Pakistan team. Mohammad Amir was named part of the squad despite hurting his shoulder during the last day of the second Test against England in Leeds.

According to the PCB, the national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur has announced the 15-member T20 squad for the two-match series against Scotland.

Babar broke his left forearm while fending a short ball from Ben Stokes during Pakistan’s first innings of first Test at Lord’s, forcing him to retire hurt for Pakistan’s top-score of 68, which helped set up a fantastic victory.

Haris Sohail’s overall Twenty20 record isn’t particularly outstanding, as in 60 games, he has scored 1,320 runs at a strike-rate of 107.75. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games for Peshawar Zalmi in 2018, he managed to score only 14, 4 and 1 in three innings respectively.

Both matches of the Twenty20 series will be played at Edinburgh to conclude Pakistan’s multi-country tour, which first featured them in the one-off Test at Malahide – Ireland’s debut game, and then two Tests in England. Pakistan won the Test against Ireland and drew the series 1-1 against England.

SQUAD: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, M Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.