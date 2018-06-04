Share:

Islamabad-A divisional bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved judgment on an appeal of former additional session judge Raja Khurram Ali in Tayyaba torture case.

Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb conducted hearing on appeal of Khurram Ali against his punishment announced by the single member bench.

The petitioner’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi contended before the court that the torture against the minor girl was not proven even in the medical report. Beating a child unwillingly was not a punishable act, he added. He said that police had illegally registered a first information report (FIR) for the incident. Abbasi said that the victim was not a complainant in the FIR against his clients, adding that the statement of the girl was not verified. He said the medical report had shown that the girl sustained injuries as she fell from somewhere. He stated that the single member bench ignored several facts while announcing its decision. Abbasi requested the court to declare the imprisonment announced by the single member bench for his clients as void. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the bench reserved its decision on appeal of the accused.