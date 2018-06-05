Share:

Woman ‘poisoned’ to death

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws at a house in Nishtar Colony, police sources said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sumera Bibi, who contracted marriage with Muhammad Imran a couple of months ago. Her parents told the police that Sumera was poisoned to death by her spouse and her in-laws. The husband of the deceased managed to escape from the scene. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police also registered a murder case against husband of the woman on the complaint of Abdul Majeed, father of the deceased. No arrest was made till late Monday. –Staff Reporter

HRCP calls for peace in Wana

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over reports that at least three people were killed and 20 injured when armed assailants opened fire on a gathering of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in Wana, South Waziristan, on June 3. In a statement issued on Monday, HRCP said, “We counsel the administration to restore peace and take steps to avoid any further confrontation between PTM supporters and the armed outfits reported to be operating as ‘Aman Committees’.” The region has seen enough bloodletting, it is imperative that its people are now allowed to live in peace and stability.–Staff Reporter

PAT to field candidates nationwide

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek has decided to field candidates for national and provincial assembly seats across the country. PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri chaired party’s core committee meeting to finalise strategy for the upcoming polls. In a statement, he was quoted as saying that Articles 62 and 63 must be implemented in true spirit to block the entry of corrupt and dishonest politicians in the next parliament. The statement added that PAT core committee meeting will also continue today and conclude with a press conference by Dr Qadri. PAT spokesperson Noorullah Siddiqui said that his party could make election alliance and seat adjustment with any of the political parties of the country and the negotiations in this regard are under way. –Staff Reporter

Seminar on elections on 7th

The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan is organising a seminar on ‘Elections 2018 – possibilities and reservations’ at HNPIP Auditorium, Majid Nizami Road near China Chowk on Thursday. Central leader of PTI Dr Yasmeen Rashid will preside over while PPP leader Barrister Aamir Hasan and Dr Uzma Bokhari and senior analyst Tanvir Shahzad will be chief guests on occasion.–Staff Reporter