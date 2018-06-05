Share:

KAMALIA - Showbiz start Inayat Hussain Bhatti was paid rich tributes on his 19th death anniversary.

Bhatti’s artistic, social and journalistic services will always be remembered, speakers said during a meeting here.

He ruled the world of art for a long time and gave the movie industry numerous everlasting and exemplary films. Though he spent a vast period of his life in the glittering showbiz, he kept his faith alive. Despite working in the film industry, Bhatti kept the light of Sufism burning within his heart. On PTV, he had done numerous programmes at the shrines of the prominent religious personalities which got immense fame.

In the journalism field, he proved to be a good writer and earned much fame in column writing. He also participated wholeheartedly in the welfare work.

He built a patients ward in his mother’s name at the Gulab Devi Hospital. In addition to singing, he had no rival in Naat Khawani, Qaseeda Goi, Majalis, Mojza, Kalam-e-Sultan Bahoo, Saif-Ul-Malook, Warish Shah, Baba Fareed and Panjtani Jugni. Prominent political figures, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Perwaiz Elahi, former Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo and many other political and social personalities were his fans.

Chaudhry Art Society and Culture Wing Managing Director M Afzal Chaudhry and Chief Executive Zaheer Abbas said that he was a highly educated and religious man.