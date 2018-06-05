Share:

ISLAMABAD - The water shortage for Kharif season has dropped to zero as the temperature increase in catchment areas has improved the water inflows and Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has started providing water to the provinces according to their demand.

Due to increase in temperature in the catchment areas, water flows in river Indus and river Kabul have increased by almost 50400 cusecs during the past four days, said spokesman Irsa Khalid Rana in an interaction with media.

Punjab and Sindh are currently getting 93,200 and 85000 cusecs respectively and they are facing no water shortage. It is pertinent to mention here that on May 28 the water situation had worsened so much that storage came down to 0.22 MAF and resultantly water shortage for the provinces at canal head after conveyance losses of Punjab and Sindh had reached 65 to 70 percent.

Since June 1st, the inflows in river Indus at Tarbella increased by 25600 cusecs from 77000 to 95600 cusecs, spokesperson Irsa said. He said in the backdrop of substantial increase in river inflows as a result of increase in catchments temperatures, Irsa has reviewed the water situation. On Monday, he said Skardu temperature touched 32 degree Celsius which a record in first week of June.

He said that on May 26, the river inflows were 108,000 cusecs which had reached 240,000 cusecs. Khalid Rana said that the flows are still less than last year as they were 300400 cusecs during the same period.

He said that major increase was witnessed in rivers Indus and Kabul and since June 1st river Indus level increased by 25600 cusecs while Kabul river recorded an increase of 24800 cusecs, from 34500 cusecs on June 1 to 59300 on June 4. Therefore, Irsa has revised the provincial shares and decided to fulfil all indents of the provinces.

Khalid Rana said that Punjab share increased from 69,400 cusecs to 93,200 cusecs full indent while Sindh share increased from 60,000 cusecs to 85,000 cusecs full indent, Balochistan from 8000 cusecs to 14000 cusecs full indent while KP is getting its share of 3100 cusecs for Chasma Right Bank Canal (CRBC).

“We are storing water in reservoirs after meeting all indents of provinces and in last four days storage has increased from 0.207 MAF to 0.373 MAF,” he added.

According to the position of the river inflows and outflows on Monday at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels released by IRSA, inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 95600 cusecs and outflows 70000 cusecs. Inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 59300 cusecs and outflows 59300 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 41900 cusecs and outflows 38000 cusecs, inflow in Chenab at Marala were 43200 cusecs and outflows 32400 cusecs.

According to the level and storage of reservoirs, the data said that Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1386 feet is currently 1400.81 feet. Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently 1086.75 feet. Similarly, Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently 640.00 feet.