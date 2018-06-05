Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has approved the payment of one month fire risk allowance to the staff of Fire Brigade Department.

Fire risk allowance amounting to Rs24 million will be paid to the fire staff before eid whereas payment of remaining amount shall also be worked out under the procedure.

This he stated while chairing a meeting of fire brigade which was attended by the municipal commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman and other officers on Monday.

The mayor said that payment of one month fire risk allowance is being made to enable fire staff and their families to observe eid in a better way and so that their financial problems could be solved.

He said that fire brigade staff perform its duty in all sorts of conditions and put their lives in danger while saving the lives and property of citizens.

Wasim said that the fire department of the KMC is being made better and the problems of staff will also be solved gradually.