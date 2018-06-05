Share:

SADIQABAD - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench summoned vice chairman of Sadiqabad Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) and a land inspector on Monday (today) for confiscating goods at a shop and threatening the shopkeeper with dire consequences.

Umar Shehzad, resident of Mohallah Kothiyan, Minthar Road filed a petition in LHC Bahawalpur Bench alleging that Municipal Committee Land Inspector Rana Zahid, along with other MC staffers, threatened him with dire consequences and confiscated goods at his shop. He stated that land inspects had been appointed in Sadiqabad against the law, adding the reason behind their appointment was to extort money from shopkeepers and vendors.

Responding to the petition, the court has summoned TMC vice chairman Mian Aslam and Land Inspector Rana Zahid Rafique on 4th of June.

Cop honoured for brilliant performance

Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) chairman Mian Sharif called on DSP City Circle Mehr Nasir Sial Saqib and congratulated him on conferral of Presidential Police Award and Quad-i-Azam Police Medal here the other day.

On the occasion, Mehr Nasir Sial Saqib said that during his posting as DSP, he tired his best to provide justice to the oppressed segments of society. He stated that his team had spared no effort to demolish the network of criminal elements in Kacha area, adding that they went all out for elimination of no-go areas in Kacha. He maintained that the incidents of kidnapping for ransom had been reduced to a significant extent in Sadiqabad city circle, adding that people belonging to all walks of life had helped the police overcome crime. He apprised the PLCF chairman of police efforts for the apprehension of an inter-provincial dacoit gang and recovery of booty and other valuables from the possession of dacoits. “The police not only busted the gang but also handed over the valuables recovered to the real owners,” he added. He also showered his subordinates with praise for their key role in operations against criminal elements.

PLCF chairman Mian Sharif lauded the services of policemen for the maintenance of peace in society. He also presented a bouquet of flowers to the DSP and extended best wishes to him.