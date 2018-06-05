Share:

LAHORE - A five-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday was found strangled in Nishtar Colony on Monday, police said. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police said that a close relative of the deceased was arrested by police in connection the killing. The police investigators on Monday also recovered body of the victim from the same locality on the information provided by the suspect.

The deceased was identified as Moon. The boy went missing when he was playing in the street outside his house in Saroba Garden on Sunday. A police officer said they arrested the 20-year-old suspect identified as Hussnain after noticing changes in his behaviour. During the interrogation, the suspect confessed to the police that he killed the child and threw his body in the bushes. The motives behind the murder were not clear yet. Police were investigating whether the child was assaulted sexually before being strangled. An official said the autopsy report would establish the facts. Further investigation was underway.

One dies as dumper hits rickshaw

A 22-year-old man was killed and seven others wounded critically when a speedy dumper-truck smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw on the Shalimar Link Road on Monday evening, rescue workers said. Police said one of the victims identified as Hassan died on the spot. A rescue official said that four people were shifted to hospital while three of the seven victims were given first-aid on the spot.

The truck driver fled soon after the accident. The police were investigating the incident.