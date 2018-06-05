Share:

LALAMUSA - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leaders said that their party would field candidates across the country and hoped that it would win the general elections especially with the support of religious voters.

MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch addressing an Iftar dinner organised by JI Lalamusa said that it was a great feat for the nation that its assembly had completed its duration and now it’s the job of Election Commission to organise the elections within 60 days of the end of previous govt.’s term.

He said that the mark of poor governance of the last govt was that the Chief Justice of Pakistan had to take notice of everything from schools to hospitals, from infrastructure and police system as everything is in disarray. The electricity was being generated in so expensive ways that it was difficult for industries and domestic users to afford it, he said. MMA would initiate projects to generate continuous and affordable electricity, he said.

He was accompanied by JI District Amir Tariq Saleem, MMA candidate for NA-70 Ansar Mahmood Dhool Advocate, MMA candidate for NA-32 Mian Idrees Ahmed and MMA candidate for NA-33 Syed Zia-Ullah-Shah.