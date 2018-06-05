Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will emerge as victorious in upcoming elections and heal the wounds of Karachi.

Addressing an iftar dinner here at North Nazimabad, he said that Karachi has become a hub of problems as the provincial and city governments were busy in looting the metropolis. Naeem said that Karachiites have suffered a lot due to ethnic politics as the rulers of the city had spread hatred instead of working for its development and progress.

Taking a jab at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the JI chief said that both the parties remained in the power for so many years but both had failed to provide water to people. The politics of last 30 years had dented the city badly.

“Karachi is the heart of the country and considered as mini Pakistan as the future of the country lies in the future of Karachi. Pakistan cannot remain stable, if Karachi is politically and economically unstable,” he added.

Naeem said that to make Pakistan an Islamic and prosperous state, the MMA would work for implementing ‘Nizam-e-Mustufa’ which is the only solution of all problems being faced by Pakistan. The alliance of religious parties would struggle for the basic rights of the people.

“After formation of the MMA, the secular forces are facing threat as we are not going to let their conspiracies happened. We will fight against secularism at every level,” he added.