MULTAN - Majority of union council chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and ticket-holders belonging to PML-N have gathered under former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed’s flag, unanimously declaring on Monday they would not accept any turncoat or parashooter as party’s candidate from NA-155.

They hurled the warning to the party leadership during an iftar dinner organised by PML-N’s ticket aspirant for NA-155 Sheikh Tariq Rasheed. About a dozen UC Chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors attended the iftar dinner and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Sheikh Tariq Rasheed.

Political observers are seeing the gathering as a reaction against Makhdoom Javed Hashmi’s recent landing in PML-N.

Hashmi had quit PML-N and joined PTI in December 2011 after developing differences with the party leadership. Imran Khan appointed him as PTI President. However, he left Imran Khan and party leaders stunned when he returned to Multan while PTI’s famous 2014 sit-in was in full swing in Islamabad. He announced resignation from PTI on October 1, 2014 and rejoined the PML-N on May 12, 2018 during Nawaz Sharif’s Multan public meeting. He is likely candidate of the PML-N from NA-155 but he might face tough resistance from local leaders and workers.

The iftar dinner was attended among others by former provincial minister and MPA Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, deputy mayor Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, UC chairmen Sheikh Nadeem Akbar, Aslam Humayun, Aslam Dogar, Jalil Khan Babar, Zahid Qureshi, Akhtar Alam Qureshi, Ijaz Fakhar, Qaisar Gujjar, Zahid Khan, Qaswar Bhatti and many others.

“Sheikh Tariq Rasheed will be our only candidate from NA-155 as he is the only person who stood with the party through thick and thin,” they declared while talking to the media. The PML-N workers were of the opinion that the turncoats and parashooters did not deserve party ticket and the constituency would reject them. They pointed out that Sheikh Tariq Rasheed worked day and night for the development of the constituency and ensure equal distribution of funds among all chairmen. They declared that the workers would make all out efforts for the success of Sheikh Tariq Rasheed. They demanded party leadership to make decision in light of aspirations of workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed said that the people would make decision to chose or reject the candidates on the basis of their performance during last era. He claimed that the PML-N would sweep elections from across the country on the basis of its performance.