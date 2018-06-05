Share:

KARACHI - Naegleria fowleri claimed another life in Karachi, taking death toll to two this year so far, focal person for Naegleria Control Committee confirmed on Monday.

Sindh Naegleria Control Committee focal person Dr Syed Zafar Mehdi said that a 16-year-old girl, Sana, resident of North Karachi died in private hospital of the city.

He was brought in hospital on May 30, where she was diagnosed Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba and she died during treatment this noon. On May 07, a 40-year-old man, Pervez, resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar died in private hospital of the city. Total two deaths were reported from Naegleria fowleri in the city in a month.

Health experts said that the Naegleria fowleri is a brain-eating amoeba that enters through a person's nose and starts consuming brain tissue. The amoeba loves warm water and can survive in high temperatures.

Fresh water bodies such as ponds, lakes, swimming pools, as well as underground and overhead tanks are the most common points.

The Sindh Health Department has already constituted a six-member focal group to formulate strategy for control of Naegleria fowleri. Dr Zafar is the convener of this group, but it seems helpless to chalk out the strategy to counter the deadly disease. The representatives of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Human Resources Department Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Health Education officer, Director Health Office, assistant executive engineer of Public Health Engineering Department.