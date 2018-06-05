Share:

Business Forum to boost Pak-Brazil ties

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan-Brazil Business Forum (PBBF) has been formed to help enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. Headquartered in Islamabad, the PBFF will have its sub-offices in other parts of the country and in Brazil. Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan Claudio Lins and President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour formally announced the formation of the forum at a ceremony which was attended by the business leaders from different cities of the country. Honorary consul generals of Brazil at Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and representatives of different chambers of commerce and trade associations also attended the meeting. Speaking at the occasion, co-chairmen of the forum Claudio Lins and Ghazanfar Bilour said that PBBF will be an independent and apolitical body which will focus on enhancing trade through various initiatives. “We will play a meaningful role in suggesting practical solutions worthy of serious consideration at policy-making level to accelerate the business activities,” they vowed.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that Brazil is the eighth largest economy in the world but our mutual trade is a little more than half a billion dollar which can be increased substantially through mutual efforts. Bilateral trade is tilted towards the friendly country which calls for efforts to make it balanced, he underlined.

Malaysian furniture makers, PFC to ink MoU

LAHORE (INP): Malaysian furniture makers and PFC will ink MoU soon to further enhance collaboration to class modern design furniture to compete in international market by making them cost and quality efficient and pave way for improved trade ties between business communities of both the countries.Talking to media here on Monday, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said negotiations are at final stage with different Malaysian furniture manufacturers including Malaysian Furniture Council to chalk out a comprehensive joint venture plan especially in the field of woodwork training and in this regard, Malaysian masters trainer will visit Pakistan and impart state of the art training to woodworkers on modern scientific line for developing innovation of modern trends in furniture industry to excel in global markets and attract new investors and buyers worldwide. He further said Malaysians are interested in enhancing furniture business with local furniture producers, undertaking JV projects either in Malaysia or in Pakistan and sharing technology with Pakistan.

He said PFC in collaboration with Malaysian furniture manufacturing producers would organize training workshops in Pakistan for practical demonstration to enhance capacity building and improvement of furniture quality.

SDPI, ABAD join hands

ISLAMABAD (INP): Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) here on Monday to promote joint research and enhance knowledge for the socio-economic development of the barani areas on sustainable basis. Both SDPI and ABAD also agreed to create public awareness through joint advocacy and outreach activities on different themes of rural economy, with particular focus on water related issues, as a means of promoting social development. Dr Ehtasham Anwar, Director General, ABAD and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Dr Mahmood A Khwaja, Senior Advisor Chemicals & Sustainable Industrial Development, SDPI, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, Director Research Uptake and Business Development, SDPI, Shafqat Munir Ahmed, Director Policy, Campaigns and Communications, SDPI and other officials from both sides were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said socioeconomic development of semi-arid and barani tract remained mired mainly due to lack of access to basic public services and livelihood opportunities.

He said SDPI under its Pathways to Resilience in Semi-Arid Economies (PRISE) research programme conducted similar research, and under the agreement, SDPI’s PRISE research team would collaborate with ABAD for joint research initiatives to produce new knowledge about how economic development in semi-arid and barani regions can be made more equitable and resilient.

He said that the memorandum aims to strengthen the research capacity of ABAD through different research trainings and workshops. Monitoring and Evaluation is another area where SDPI can help ABAD for discrete assessment and improvement of their projects, he added.

Plan to set up 33 LPG air-mix plants

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have planned to set up 33 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-air mix plants at designated sites in their respected areas during the fiscal year 2018-19. “The plants are aimed at providing gas facility to the population in the areas where facility of natural gas is not available and discouraging deforestation. At the plants, the LPG will be mixed with air to produce synthetic gas for onward supply to the consumers through distribution networks like natural gas,” official sources told state-run media. Under the programme, they said the SNGPL would install three LPG-air mix plants in Gilgit and Chitral during the next year, while the SSGCL would construct 30 plants in selected areas of Balochistan province. Answering a question, the sources said the sale of LPG had increased from 502,232 Metric Ton (mt) to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.